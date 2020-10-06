U.S. Marine Cpl. Joshua Cabello, a field artillery cannoneer and section chief with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (1/10), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), provides instruction during a field exercise at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. Cabello, a Long Beach, California native, is responsible for the safety, maintenance and training of his section. Cabello was chosen as the 2d MARDIV Motivator of the Week for his tireless work ethic, motivation and guidance to his fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alize Sotelo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 19:51 Photo ID: 6237464 VIRIN: 200610-M-JW968-0002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.2 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Motivator of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Alize Sotelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.