    Motivator of the Week [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alize Sotelo 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Cabello, a field artillery cannoneer and section chief with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (1/10), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), poses for a photo in front of a M777 Howitzer at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 10, 2020. Cabello, a Long Beach, California native, is responsible for the safety, maintenance and training of his section. Cabello was chosen as the 2d MARDIV Motivator of the Week for his tireless work ethic, motivation and guidance to his fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alize Sotelo)

    Motivator of the Week
