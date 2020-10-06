Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit [Image 6 of 9]

    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brian Ragin 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Polish soldiers assigned to 12th Mechanized Brigade, dismount their vehicle to pull security during an Allied Spirit river crossing on Buchierz Range at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 10, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water-crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 17:50
    Photo ID: 6237346
    VIRIN: 200610-A-WX507-0844
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Brian Ragin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit
    2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nato
    1CD
    Europe
    Interoperability
    Poland
    3ID
    Spartan Brigade
    EUCOM
    Military
    Readiness
    Army
    USArmy
    Strategic
    Send Me
    2ABCT
    ROTM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DPTA
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    1stCavalryDivision
    DEFENDEREurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT