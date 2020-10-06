2ABCT, Polish Allies particpates in Allied Spirit

A tank platoon assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 67th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pulls security during Allied Spirit on Buchierz Range at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 10, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water-crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brian K. Ragin Jr.)

