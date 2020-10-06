58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ortiz, left, Staff Sgt. Dustin Waldrop, right, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, prepare to load an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) to an F-35 Lightning 11, during Exercise Combat Archer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2020. Combat Archer is the largest air-to-air live-fire evaluation exercise in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
