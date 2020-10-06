Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer [Image 8 of 8]

    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ortiz, left, Staff Sgt. Dustin Waldrop, right, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, prepare to load an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM) to an F-35 Lightning 11, during Exercise Combat Archer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2020. Combat Archer is the largest air-to-air live-fire evaluation exercise in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 14:57
    Photo ID: 6237223
    VIRIN: 200610-F-FG548-1189
    Resolution: 6765x4510
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer
    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer
    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer
    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer
    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer
    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer
    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer
    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    weapons
    combat archer
    F-35A
    AIM-120
    WSEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT