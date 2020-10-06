U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Panzer, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons expeditor, oversees operations, during Exercise Combat Archer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2020. Combat Archer is a 53rd Wing program managed by the 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group located at Eglin AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 14:57
|Photo ID:
|6237222
|VIRIN:
|200610-F-FG548-1163
|Resolution:
|7734x5156
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Heather Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT