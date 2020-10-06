58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ortiz, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, loosens a strap, during Exercise Combat Archer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2020. The AMRAAM has an all-weather, beyond-visual-range capability, improving the aerial combat of the U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)
|06.10.2020
06.10.2020
|6237221
|200610-F-FG548-1118
|8029x5353
|2.72 MB
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|2
|0
