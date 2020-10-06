Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer [Image 6 of 8]

    58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ortiz, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, loosens a strap, during Exercise Combat Archer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2020. The AMRAAM has an all-weather, beyond-visual-range capability, improving the aerial combat of the U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 14:57
    Photo ID: 6237221
    VIRIN: 200610-F-FG548-1118
    Resolution: 8029x5353
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    weapons
    combat archer
    F-35A
    AIM-120
    WSEP

