58th AMU loads live munitions for Combat Archer

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael Ortiz, 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, loosens a strap, during Exercise Combat Archer at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 10, 2020. The AMRAAM has an all-weather, beyond-visual-range capability, improving the aerial combat of the U.S. and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heather Leveille)

