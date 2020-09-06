As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities as part of its COVID-19 reopening plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening its Corps-managed day use recreation areas within the Cumberland River Basin in Tennessee June 12, 2020. This is the swim beach at Anderson Road Recreation Areas at J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2020. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2020 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6237193
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-EO110-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|24.23 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening June 12, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
