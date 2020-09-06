Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening June 12

    Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening June 12

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    As part of a phased approach for reopening facilities as part of its COVID-19 reopening plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening its Corps-managed day use recreation areas within the Cumberland River Basin in Tennessee June 12, 2020. This is the swim beach at Anderson Road Recreation Areas at J. Percy Priest Lake in Nashville, Tennessee, June 9, 2020. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 14:46
    Photo ID: 6237193
    VIRIN: 200609-A-EO110-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 24.23 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening June 12, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening June 12

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Swimming
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville
    Beaches
    Nashville District
    Corps Lakes
    J. Percy Priest Lake
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT