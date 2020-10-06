Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kidd Departs San Diego [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Kidd Departs San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) departs San Diego following the Navy's aggressive response to a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship. Kidd arrived at Naval Base San Diego April 28 to provide medical care for the crew and clean and disinfect the ship. Kidd is scheduled to return to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to continue its mission in support of SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kidd Departs San Diego [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

