USS Kidd Departs San Diego

SAN DIEGO (June 10, 2020) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) departs San Diego following the Navy's aggressive response to a COVID-19 outbreak aboard the ship. Kidd arrived at Naval Base San Diego April 28 to provide medical care for the crew and clean and disinfect the ship. Kidd is scheduled to return to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to continue its mission in support of SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

