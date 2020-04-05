Tulsa District constructs alternate care facilities for the state of Oklahoma

A contractor works to finish drywall during construction efforts of an alternate care facility at Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Tulsa Okla., May 6, 2020. While working on a FEMA mission assignment at the request of the state of Oklahoma, the Tulsa District executed planning, assessment, design and construction missions supporting state requests for two alternate care facilities. Four floors of the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa Okla., were remodeled providing an additional 116 beds and Integris Baptist Portland Campus in Oklahoma City Okla., providing an additional 110 beds. USACE has the capability and expertise to adjust alternate care facility designs between COVID and non-COVID, depending on states’ needs for specific site locations. The estimated 14 day construction process began at both facilities on April 27, 2020. (Released/U.S. Army Photo by Preston L. Chasteen)

