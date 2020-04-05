Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District constructs alternate care facilities for the state of Oklahoma [Image 7 of 11]

    Tulsa District constructs alternate care facilities for the state of Oklahoma

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Photo by Preston Chasteen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Signs reminding contractors and visitors are posted all throughout the facility during construction efforts of an alternate care facility at Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Tulsa Okla., May 6, 2020. While working on a FEMA mission assignment at the request of the state of Oklahoma, the Tulsa District executed planning, assessment, design and construction missions supporting state requests for two alternate care facilities. Four floors of the OSU Medical Center in Tulsa Okla., were remodeled providing an additional 116 beds and Integris Baptist Portland Campus in Oklahoma City Okla., providing an additional 110 beds. USACE has the capability and expertise to adjust alternate care facility designs between COVID and non-COVID, depending on states’ needs for specific site locations. The estimated 14 day construction process began at both facilities on April 27, 2020. (Released/U.S. Army Photo by Preston L. Chasteen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 14:12
    Photo ID: 6237102
    VIRIN: 200506-A-IF821-0021
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District constructs alternate care facilities for the state of Oklahoma [Image 11 of 11], by Preston Chasteen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Pandemic
    ACF
    Tulsa District
    COVID19
    COVID
    Alternate Care Facility

