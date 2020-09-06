Members of the 278th Armored Combat Regiment (ACR) of the Army National Guard in Knoxville, also known as the “Tennessee Calvary”, returned to McGhee Tyson from a deployment to the Washington D.C. metro area June 9, 2020. TNG personnel assigned to these missions are trained, equipped and prepared to assist law enforcement authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Gagnon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 13:20 Photo ID: 6237002 VIRIN: 200609-Z-IT216-004 Resolution: 4234x3387 Size: 2.33 MB Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tennessee Calvary returns from nations capital [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Daniel Gagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.