200603-N-FA490-1023

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems (Mechanical) 3rd Class Yasmine Diaz, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), ensures equipment safety in the Halsey auxiliary room, June 3, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

