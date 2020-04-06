200604-N-FA490-1050

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Machinist Mate 3rd Class Trevor Swaney, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), reports engineering equipment status in the main engine room of Halsey, June 4, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

