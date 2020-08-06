200608-N-KK394-1544

NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, Fla. (June 8, 2020) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) in port at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020