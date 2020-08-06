Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200608-N-KK394-1287

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, Fla. (June 8, 2020) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) in port at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 08:46
    VIRIN: 200608-N-KK394-1287
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
