    BALTOPS 2020 [Image 3 of 3]

    BALTOPS 2020

    ITALY

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTIC SEA (June 09, 2020) USS Donald Cook (DDG75) conducts small boat operations during BALTOPS 2020, June 9. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Claudy/Released).

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 04:42
    Location: IT
    NATO"
    "C6F
    MSC
    DDG75
    DONALDCOOK
    BALTOPS2020

