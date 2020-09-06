BALTIC SEA (June 09, 2020) USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conducts small boat operations during BALTOPS 2020. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Claudy/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 04:42 Photo ID: 6236502 VIRIN: 200609-N-NO901-014 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 4.64 MB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.