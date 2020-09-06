BALTIC SEA (June 09, 2020) German Navy Sea King helicopter (Mk.41) and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) conduct joint flight operations during BALTOPS 2020, June 09. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Claudy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 04:42 Photo ID: 6236501 VIRIN: 200609-N-NO901-013 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 2.76 MB Location: IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BALTOPS 2020 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.