Cal Guard stands watch in Santa Monica

U.S. Army Spc. Leah Carreon, supply specialist with the 224th Sustainment Brigade, California Army National Guard, stands in front of Santa Monica City Hall in Santa Monica, California, June 6, 2020. Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen were tasked to assist law enforcement in maintaining peace and calm during protests across the state. The city hall is lit in rainbow lights every night of June as part of the city’s Miles of Pride celebration of the LGBTQIA community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb)

Date Taken: 06.06.2020