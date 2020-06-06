Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cal Guard stands watch in Santa Monica [Image 1 of 2]

    Cal Guard stands watch in Santa Monica

    SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb 

    California National Guard   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mike Paque, left, radio system repair supervisor with the 224th Sustainment Brigade, California Army National Guard, Capt. Michael Lambert, center, commander of the 1113th Transportation Company, 749th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and 1st Lt. Juan Frias, executive officer with the 251st Financial Management Support Detachment, 224th Financial Management Support Unit, stand in front of Santa Monica City Hall in Santa Monica, California, June 6, 2020. Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen were tasked to assist law enforcement in maintaining peace and calm during protests across the state. The city hall is lit in rainbow lights every night of June as part of the city’s Miles of Pride celebration of the LGBTQIA community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.10.2020 04:24
    Photo ID: 6236499
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-KD078-0156
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SANTA MONICA, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard stands watch in Santa Monica [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Matthew Ramelb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cal Guard stands watch in Santa Monica
    Cal Guard stands watch in Santa Monica

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    diversity
    Pride
    40 ID
    40th Infantry Division
    DSCA
    California
    community
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Santa Monica
    1113th Transportation Company
    224th Sustainment Brigade
    silhouette
    224 SB
    civil unrest
    749 CSSB
    LGBT
    Cal Guard
    California Military Department
    DSCA NATIONAL GUARD IMAGES
    DSCA USNORTHCOM
    DSCA RESPONSE
    COVID-19
    CivilUnrest20NGca
    CivilUnrest20NG
    749 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT