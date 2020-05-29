2000529-N-VP266-1021 ARABIAN GULF (May 29, 2020) The guided-missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55) is seen transiting the Arabian Gulf from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), May 29, 2020. Oak Hill, with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.10.2020 03:21 Photo ID: 6236478 VIRIN: 200529-N-VP266-1021 Resolution: 2115x1511 Size: 1.45 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.