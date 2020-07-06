PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Richard Martinez, from Alice, Texas, writes the ship’s course and speed on a screen in the pilot house of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 6, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

