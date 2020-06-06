PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Heim, from Akron, Ohio, removes corrosion from a line bearing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 6, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

