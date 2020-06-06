Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh  

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joshua Heim, from Akron, Ohio, removes corrosion from a line bearing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) June 6, 2020. Bunker Hill is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

