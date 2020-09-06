Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Headquarters staff pose for a group photo while celebrating SMWDC's fifth anniversary. From left to right: Lt. Eugenia Rhone, Lt. Matthew Heimer, Cmdr. Spencer Austin, Cmdr. Craig MacDonald, Cmdr. Jamie Hopkins, Rear Adm. Scott Robertson - SMWDC Commander, Cmdr. Jason Tumlinson, Capt. Kurt Sellerberg - SMWDC Deputy Commander, Yeoman 1st Class Joel Gruber, and Mr. Frank Olmo - SMWDC Executive Director.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 19:16
|Photo ID:
|6236332
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-SE292-002
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SMWDC Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Rapidly Increasing Surface Force Lethality, by Clint Beaird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SMWDC Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Rapidly Increasing Surface Force Lethality
LEAVE A COMMENT