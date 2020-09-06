Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMWDC Celebrates Fifth Anniversary, Rapidly Increasing Surface Force Lethality

    NAVAL STATION SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Clint Beaird 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Headquarters staff pose for a group photo while celebrating SMWDC's fifth anniversary. From left to right: Lt. Eugenia Rhone, Lt. Matthew Heimer, Cmdr. Spencer Austin, Cmdr. Craig MacDonald, Cmdr. Jamie Hopkins, Rear Adm. Scott Robertson - SMWDC Commander, Cmdr. Jason Tumlinson, Capt. Kurt Sellerberg - SMWDC Deputy Commander, Yeoman 1st Class Joel Gruber, and Mr. Frank Olmo - SMWDC Executive Director.

