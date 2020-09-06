GM2 Justin Miskimon with Anti-terrorism Force Protection on United States Coast Guard Cutter James stands watch over seized narcotics prior to the offload on Tuesday, June 9th 2020.



USCGC JAMES offloaded approximately 30,000 pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth an estimated $408 million, seized in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The offload is a result of 11 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by four Coast Guard cutters, and two Navy ships, between April 2020 and May 2020, in support of the US SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counter-Narcotics initiative.

