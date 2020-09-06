Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs for Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalie Byers 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200609-N-ZZ513-1040 SAN DIEGO Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs Naval Base San Diego, June 9, 2020. Ralph Johnson and elements of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) deployed from San Diego in support of global maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalie M. Byers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Departs for Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Natalie Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

