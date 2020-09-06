200609-N-ZZ513-1040 SAN DIEGO Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs Naval Base San Diego, June 9, 2020. Ralph Johnson and elements of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG) deployed from San Diego in support of global maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalie M. Byers)
|06.09.2020
|06.09.2020 16:43
|6236183
|200609-N-ZZ513-1040
|6813x3770
|14.06 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, USS Ralph Johnson Departs for Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Natalie Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
