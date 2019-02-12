Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Retention; Mission Accomplished [Image 4 of 4]

    Raider Retention; Mission Accomplished

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2019

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Sgt. Deontae Stephens and Lt. George Docktor pose for a photo in front of a decommissioned UH-1 Huey, along with flag holders Sgt. Joel Jenkins and Sgt. David Cruz, , all from the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, during a reenlistment ceremony at Fort Stewart, Ga., Dec. 2nd, 2019. . When Soldiers reenlist, they have the option to decide the venue at which they conduct the ceremony providing there is an American flag present.

