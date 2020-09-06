Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers attend language classes in Poland

    Soldiers attend language classes in Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Spc. Justin Stafford 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kyle Jackson, assigned to 444th Human Resources Company, pantomimes for a vocabulary game during a language class at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin W. Stafford)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers attend language classes in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

