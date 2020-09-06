Marta Mrozik, a linguist, answers a question asked by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Austin Eveland during a language class at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin W. Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 15:01
|Photo ID:
|6236075
|VIRIN:
|200609-A-JM925-0166
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
This work, Soldiers attend language classes in Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
