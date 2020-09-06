Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM Associates Take a Breath

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    A Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associate participates in “Take a Breath Tuesday.” These weekly meditation sessions allow NEXCOM headquarters associates to clear their minds and stay connected, especially important with the added stress on both home and work life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    NEXCOM
    Navy Exchange Service Command

