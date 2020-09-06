NEXCOM Associates Take a Breath

A Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) associate participates in “Take a Breath Tuesday.” These weekly meditation sessions allow NEXCOM headquarters associates to clear their minds and stay connected, especially important with the added stress on both home and work life due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

