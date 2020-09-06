Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starry night

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 8, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:41
