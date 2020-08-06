Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - Wet Gap Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - Wet Gap Training

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Polish water safety rescue soldiers assigned to both the 2nd and 5th Regiments standby as water while U.S. Soldiers participate in a joint forces river crossing mission at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 8, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Javan Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 10:28
    Photo ID: 6235666
    VIRIN: 200608-A-LL671-056
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: KONOTOP, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - Wet Gap Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

