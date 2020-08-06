Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish, U.S. Allies conduct joint river crossing mission [Image 3 of 4]

    Polish, U.S. Allies conduct joint river crossing mission

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Anna Churco 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    An M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle crosses a bridge built by both the 2nd and 5th Polish Engineer Regiments at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 8, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a DEFENDER-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 15-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish Soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities, and establish a common intelligence operation picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Anna Churco)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 11:00
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish, U.S. Allies conduct joint river crossing mission [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Anna Churco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

