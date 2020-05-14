Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership training at FLETC saves time, life in family emergency

    GLYNCO, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security

    (COURTESY PHOTO): Todd Andrews, Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, can put on a smile with his wife Alissa, thanks to the training he received in tourniquet application during his attendance at a Foreign Affairs Counter Threat (FACT) training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC). The training was vital in a recent incident which aided in helping his wife Alissa while they were in a secluded area of their future home in Oklahoma in early May 2020.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:44
    FLETC
    Jennifer Scales
    Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers
    FACT Training
    Todd Andrews

