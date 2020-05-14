(COURTESY PHOTO): Todd Andrews, Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, can put on a smile with his wife Alissa, thanks to the training he received in tourniquet application during his attendance at a Foreign Affairs Counter Threat (FACT) training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC). The training was vital in a recent incident which aided in helping his wife Alissa while they were in a secluded area of their future home in Oklahoma in early May 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 09:44 Photo ID: 6235596 VIRIN: 200609-A-JS123-005 Resolution: 405x720 Size: 77.33 KB Location: GLYNCO, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnership training at FLETC saves time, life in family emergency, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.