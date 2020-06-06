200606-Z-MM593-1009

Commander of the 101st Troop Command, Lt. Col. Victor Perez, loads a pistol magazine at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, June 6, 2020. The Adjutant General spoke about various COVID-19 testing sites and encouraged the soldiers to not only use them but to take care of their families and to spread the word to their fellow soldiers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez)

Date Taken: 06.06.2020
Location: SALINAS, PR