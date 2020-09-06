PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2020) - U.S. Sailors, assigned to the the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115, fit U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center, for a harness aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 9, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6235557
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-FP690-1068
|Resolution:
|3156x4418
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT