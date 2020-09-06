PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2020) - U.S. Sailors, assigned to the the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115, fit U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center, for a harness aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 9, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

