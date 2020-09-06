Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn Melvin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2020) - U.S. Sailors, assigned to the the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115, fit U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, center, for a harness aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 9, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Robyn Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

