An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing performs a sit-up using the incline sit-up bench in the fitness center at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 8, 2020. The fitness center has reopened with limited capacity, allowing 911th AW members to maintain physical fitness while adhering to social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 08:49
|Photo ID:
|6235555
|VIRIN:
|200608-F-UJ876-2102
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.11 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintaining standards, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
