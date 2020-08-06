Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintaining standards

    Maintaining standards

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing performs a sit-up using the incline sit-up bench in the fitness center at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 8, 2020. The fitness center has reopened with limited capacity, allowing 911th AW members to maintain physical fitness while adhering to social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 08:49
    Photo ID: 6235555
    VIRIN: 200608-F-UJ876-2102
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.11 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining standards, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness”"
    "4th Air Force
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF
    COVID19USAFFET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT