    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marjorie Schurr 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group tow the first C-17 Globemaster III into the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentally cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marjorie A. Schurr)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 08:10
    Photo ID: 6235520
    VIRIN: 200604-F-LS320-1044
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 26.45 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New hangar, new home [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Marjorie Schurr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

