Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group tow the first C-17 Globemaster III into the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentally cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marjorie A. Schurr)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6235519
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-LS320-1038
|Resolution:
|7109x4656
|Size:
|23.04 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New hangar, new home [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Marjorie Schurr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT