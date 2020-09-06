AFRICOM commander visits EARF

U.S Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), reenlists U.S. Army Sgt. Shayne Hayes, assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa’s (CJTF-HOA) East Africa Response Force (EARF), at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), June 9, 2020. Townsend, who came to CLDJ to officiate the CJTF-HOA change of command ceremony June 8, visited the EARF to meet with the soldiers assigned to the unit. The EARF is currently made up of soldiers from Bulldog Company 1-187 Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and maintains the ability to respond rapidly to crises anywhere in the AFRICOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Gage)

