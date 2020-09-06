AFRICOM commander visits EARF

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Dyer, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) Task Force Guardian commander, briefs U.S Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), about the capabilities of CJTF-HOA’s East Africa Response Force during a tour of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), June 9, 2020. Townsend, who came to CLDJ to officiate the CJTF-HOA change of command ceremony June 8, visited the EARF to meet with the soldiers assigned to the unit. The EARF is currently made up of soldiers from Bulldog Company 1-187 Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and maintains the ability to respond rapidly to crises anywhere in the AFRICOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Gage)

