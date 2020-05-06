U.S. Army Health Clinic - Stuttgart Promotion Ceremony

Col. Chan Webster, the ancillary services chief assigned to U.S. Army Health Clinic - Stuttgart, is pinned with the colonel insignia by his spouse, Armin Webster, during a promotion ceremony at Patch Barracks, Stuttgart-Vaihingen, Germany June 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Kenneth G. Takada)

