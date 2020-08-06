200608-N-BM428-0205 BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class command and control ship USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton (FFH 337) sail in the Baltic Sea for exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2020, June 8, 2020. Donald Cook and Fredericton are currently participating in BALTOPS 2020, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, marking the 49th year of one of the largest exercises in Northern Europe enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

