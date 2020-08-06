Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 2 of 10]

    Defender Europe 20 Plus - Combined Arms Rehearsal

    KONOTOP, POLAND

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Denice Lopez 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier presents information during a combined arms rehearsal at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 8, 2020. Exercise Allied Spirit, a Defender-Europe 20 linked exercise, originally scheduled for May, takes place at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, June 5-19, 2020. Approximately 6,000 U.S. and Polish soldiers are taking part in the exercise. The modified exercise will test a division-sized unit's ability to conduct a deliberate water-crossing, integrate with alliance capabilities and establish a common intelligence operational picture. The exercise, modified in response to COVID-19, operates in accordance with the guidance directed by DoD and host nations. All U.S. Soldiers and civilians involved in the exercise completed a 14-day quarantine and were tested for COVID-19 upon arrival with additional health screenings if necessary. For more information about Allied Spirit and DEFENDER-Europe, visit www.eur.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Denice Lopez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defender Europe 20 Plus - Combined Arms Rehearsal [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Denice Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    WeAreNato
    DEFENDEREurope
    AlliedSpirit

