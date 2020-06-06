U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assault a simulated technical vehicle during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training mission for realistic urban training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 6, 2020. TRAP training prepares Marines with the knowledge and skills to recover isolated sensitive material and personnel in the event of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2020 01:36
|Photo ID:
|6235267
|VIRIN:
|200606-M-UV498-1131
|Resolution:
|3686x2633
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU conducts TRAP training for RUT, by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
