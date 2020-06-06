Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU conducts TRAP training for RUT

    15th MEU conducts TRAP training for RUT

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assault a simulated technical vehicle during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training mission for realistic urban training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 6, 2020. TRAP training prepares Marines with the knowledge and skills to recover isolated sensitive material and personnel in the event of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2020 01:36
    Photo ID: 6235267
    VIRIN: 200606-M-UV498-1131
    Resolution: 3686x2633
    Size: 3.46 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU conducts TRAP training for RUT, by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TRAP
    15th MEU
    EOD
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting
    Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel
    Battalion Landing Team 1/4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT