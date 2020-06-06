U.S. Marines with Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assault a simulated technical vehicle during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel training mission for realistic urban training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 6, 2020. TRAP training prepares Marines with the knowledge and skills to recover isolated sensitive material and personnel in the event of a downed aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.09.2020 01:36 Photo ID: 6235267 VIRIN: 200606-M-UV498-1131 Resolution: 3686x2633 Size: 3.46 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU conducts TRAP training for RUT, by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.