278th Deploys to DC

278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Troopers stand ready to support D.C. police and first responders. “These are your neighbors, they’re coming from your communities and they’re coming from your small businesses,” said Col. Brad Bowlin, Regimental Commander. Our priority is to protect people and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate. The 278th has continued to display its commitment to our communities and our nation during this time of need.

