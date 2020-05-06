Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    278th ACR Deploys to Washignton DC [Image 2 of 3]

    278th ACR Deploys to Washignton DC

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Troopers stand ready to support D.C. police and first responders. “These are your neighbors, they’re coming from your communities and they’re coming from your small businesses,” said Col. Brad Bowlin, Regimental Commander. Our priority is to protect people and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate. The 278th has continued to display its commitment to our communities and our nation during this time of need.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 23:12
    Photo ID: 6235234
    VIRIN: 200607-Z-PH391-156
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.94 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 278th ACR Deploys to Washignton DC [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    278th ACR Deploys to Washington DC
    278th ACR Deploys to Washignton DC
    278th Deploys to DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    278th
    National Guard
    Protest
    Civil Unrest
    Washington DC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT