    NTAG Philadelphia Sailors saves a life administering CPR

    WILLIAMSPORT, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    200606-N-WF272-1001 WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (June 6, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Dylan Bryant, from Springfield, Mo., a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, pictured here at his previous command aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), saved a civilian’s life by administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on June 3. Bryant provided continuous CPR to a man found unresponsive until a local fire department arrived on the scene, as the man regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

